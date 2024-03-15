Stop, the emergency room doctor and the second visit to the house. She saved her life

A little girl she was 15 years old saved by a doctor of the emergency room. Up to this point there would be no news, because doctors have precisely this task, but what happened to Stopped it does not represent a common story, but rather a new one. For the family of the young woman the doctor is a hero. The surgeon Francesco Bernetti Evangelista, – we read in Il Resto del Carlino – he was on duty the night they brought their daughter Giulia, 15 years old, in the emergency room with a very high fever and numbness in the limbs. An emergency room, that of the Murri hospital, crowded like all emergency points, long hours of waiting, Bernetti discharged the girl but he promised himself he would see her again soon.

And in fact in the morning, as soon as he got off the long and tiring night, he decided to go directly to the girl's house, to verify a doubt she had, to confirm the idea she had formed that she needed hospitalization in neurology which, in fact, avoided important consequences. “I I only did my duty. I don't like – says the hero doctor and reported by Il Resto del Carlino – that a case should be made about this, I believe that all doctors do good things, Unfortunately, only mistakes often make the news which also happen. In this case there was from delve deeper into a situation than in the emergency room there had been no way to verify completely“.