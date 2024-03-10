The interview was a moment of great opening. BigMama did not hesitate to talk about the emotions she experienced during the most difficult moments

BigMama she was a guest at very true in the episode of Sunday 10 March. The singer, fresh from the great success at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, shared her story. The young artist, in fact, talked about difficult and delicate experiences, each left a lasting impression on his life. Not only the weight of suffering, but also something that has permanently changed her existence.

His performance on the Ariston stage with the song “Anger is not enough for you” it was the expression of an intense state of mind, as well as the narration of a lived experience. BigMama explained it on broadcast by Silvia Toffanin:

Anger has always been my shield, I have always been very aggressive. However, I tried to find a silver lining in my anger. As a child, I was very vain. The people around me turned off my light, but today I managed to find the sun. I have been bullied since I was little, I was very young. I had never been a skinny child and they even threw stones at me. For those kids, the way to gain power was to hurt me. But how do I get revenge? I live my life to the fullest, this is my revenge.

The twenty-four-year-old's interview was a moment of great sincerity, in which BigMama did not hesitate to talk about the emotions she experienced during the most difficult moments of her life. She needed great inner strength and, above all, the ability to get up again, trying to quickly find new awareness, even after having gone through moments of pain. BigMama spoke about an experience of violence she suffered:

At sixteen I suffered sexual abuse. I only realized this much later, three years later. I didn't have the courage to confess it at home. I didn't realize what had happened to me. I thought it was normal for a girl to be locked in a bathroom during a party. […] I felt dirty, I didn't consider myself an innocent child. I didn't have the courage to say it at home, because we didn't talk about these things. I thought it was normal to be locked in a bathroom during a party. I didn't report it. It is important to report, always, and unfortunately I understood this too late.

After a few years, BigMama had to face another challenge with courage: the discovery of a tumor. In 2020, in fact, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The love of music was a fuel that supported her in difficult times, fueling her desire to return to performing. Music, says the artist, “kept her alive”. The most difficult moment was then going back to observing the consequences of the therapies and treatments. BigMama says:

I no longer had eyebrows, I had gained weight. But then I realized that I was going through something extremely difficult and physical appearance didn't matter. I wasn't afraid of dying because I knew that, after the six months of therapy, I would sing again. She was my goal.

Naturally, a word could not be missing in reference toLove. In no uncertain terms, the singer responds by revealing that she is “deeply in love”. BigMama is engaged, lives with her partner and is currently pursuing a mature relationship with her. “She is my first true love and we are really good together,” says the artist.