United States.- Melissa Lucio is a Mexican woman sentenced to death in TexasUnited States, allegedly for murdering her two-year-old daughter, a jJudge who voted for the death penalty regrets doing so and has admitted that it was a mistake to do so.

Jonny Galvan Jr, was a juror in Melissa Lucio’s trial in 2008, he He stated that he felt deceived and pressured to prosecute the woman to deathso now he feels sorry.

At first Jonny Galvan voted against the death penalty but, due to group pressure, he decided to vote in favor, when the trial was over he learned more facts about the case that they had not been taught.

“Nobody guided us during the interrogation to show us how many times he claimed his innocence or how he repeated the same words as the interrogators. No evidence of that was presented and that would have mattered,” the judge said.

Jonny Galvan Jr said that “If I had known all of this information, or even some of it, I would have defended my vote for life no matter what the other jurors said.”

melissa lucio She could be subjected to the death penalty on April 27, in Texas, USA, for which lawyers, activists, clerics, ask that the execution be suspended and that she be granted a pardon.