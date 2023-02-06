Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the ceremony for the award of the “Order against animal seriousness” in Aachen. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Annalena Baerbock speaks at the Aachen Carnival Association. She had to rethink her costume, the Foreign Minister joked.

Aachen – carnival, carnival, carnival. In February, the “foolish activity” is heading for its climax. Politics is not immune to this either. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has now received the Aachen Order “against animal seriousness”. At the weekend, the Greens politician accepted the award from the Aachen Carnival Association (AKV). The 42-year-old joked that she had thought about her costume for a long time beforehand.

Baerbock jokes: wanted to dress up as a leopard

She thought for a long time “about my disguise,” said the Foreign Minister. “And I actually wanted to go as a Leopard” – an allusion to the Leopard 2 tanks recently promised by Germany to Ukraine. However, the costume was eliminated. “I was a bit worried that the Chancellery wouldn’t give me a travel permit for weeks.” Instead, she wore a fool’s cap on a pants suit.

In her speech, Baerbock lamented the global political situation, among other things, and found that the title of the order fit the world situation: “Yes, it’s deadly serious.” Keeping confidence and not losing your sense of humor is anything but easy. She ironically praised the courage of the Aachen carnival to let a green woman speak as a speaker after “only 73 years”.

Strack-Zimmermann as Büttenrednerin: “In every talk show a win, because I’m the horniest”

Among the guests were Armin Laschet, ex-CDU Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the CDU leader Friedrich Merz, the Green Ministers from the NRW cabinet, Mona Neubaur and Oliver Krischer, and NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU). SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann were present from the federal level.

FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann as a vampire at a carnival session in Aachen. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann, known for her pithy sayings, appeared in a kind of vampire costume. “Quite formidable from head to toe, without a doubt ministrative, in every talk show an asset because I’m the horniest,” said the member of the Bundestag from Düsseldorf in front of the full ballroom. (as)