The personal photographer of the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev, 81-year-old Vladimir Musaelyan, has died in Moscow. Recall On September 28, it also became known about the death of the screenwriter “Stars of Captivating Happiness”, writer Oleg Osetinsky.

Musaelyan’s friend, photojournalist Anatoly Khrupov, called the incident “an irreparable loss”, and the photographer himself – “a man with a capital letter.”

“I have not met a person who could say at least something negative about him,” – wrote Khrupov on his Facebook.

For his work, Musaelyan was awarded two Orders of the Red Banner of Labor, the Order of Honor (2019), the Defender of Free Russia medal (1993), and also received the World Press Photo international photo award four times in different nominations.

“I was constantly with him (Brezhnev. – Author), from dawn to dawn. My life was subordinated to the rhythm of his life, his work. All the years I have worked without days off, without vacations “, – said the photographer about his work with the secretary general.

“Brotherly” kiss

Leonid Brezhnev and Broz Tito

Let us remind you that the famous “kisses” of Brezhnev captured by the photographer were continued in modern Belarus.

Photo by TASS and RIA Novosti

