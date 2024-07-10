Ciudad Juárez— Thanks to an anonymous tip, police from the Valle District arrested a man who caused acts of harassment and was found with a firearm in the Sierra Vista neighborhood last night, reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez.

The official said that they responded to a call made to the community number of the Valle District Police Station (656-265-1831), where an armed subject was reported on the streets of Hacienda Ivárbol and Hacienda Carrasco, in the aforementioned subdivision.

Upon arriving at the scene, they noticed a male who met the characteristics provided in the complaint, for which reason they approached him and found a 9mm caliber pistol with seven live cartridges strapped to his waist, and he was then detained.

After being read his rights, Hugo SG, 47, was brought before the State Investigation Agency (AEI).