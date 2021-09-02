The story of Martina and the encounter with the little dog Moxie: she was walking along a remote road, when the puppy came out of nowhere

Martina is a girl who wanted to tell on the web the story of the rescue of a stray dog. He was driving in the middle of nowhere when suddenly the little animal came out and started chasing his car.

Credit: The Dodo – Facebook

Guided by that great love for animals that has always accompanied her life, the girl is immediately stop. She got out of the car and picked up the frightened puppy. She interacted softly with humans, so Martina thought she had a family and that was lost.

So, she went to all the surrounding houses, asking from door to door if anyone had lost a dog. But that puppy it didn’t seem to belong to anyone.

Credit: The Dodo – Facebook

Not knowing what to do with Moxie, this is the name that the young woman chose for him after looking him in the eye, she decided to take it home.

The only thing that worried her was all of those cats who were waiting for her on her return. What would her furry friends think of the new guest? And how would Moxie react to the sight of cats?

Credit: The Dodo – Facebook

It took a while, but in the end the little dog was used to the new house. Moxie also felt comfortable surrounded by all those cats.

Martina is convinced that the puppy has fled from his family or that the same has decided to abandon him. Unfortunately, he was only able to publish appeals on social networks, with the hope of reaching the attention of those people. Moxie doesn’t have a microchip and theni it is not easy to discover its history. What matters is that in the meantime the puppy has found a loving person like Martina, who, instead of leaving him on the street alone and scared, has opened the doors of his home for him.