With the year about to end, It is time to take stock of the most iconic moments of the season. One of them starred Dan Martin in the Tour of Spain. The 34-year-old Irishman returned to his best level in the Spanish round. He finished fourth in the general classification and celebrated a success more than two years later after his victory at the Laguna Negra. However, one of the most iconic images came on a day when he did not win. On the eighth day, he was third in the unprecedented and very tough final of Moncalvillo after Roglic, the winner, and Carapaz. The Irishman, barely able to articulate a word, crossed the finish line and threw himself to the ground.

Dan Martin couldn’t even sit down and, after leaving his bike leaning against a fence, he went to the asphalt, being quickly protected by two team assistants, who wrapped him in a small towel while the runner tried to regain strength. All the helpers and team personnel were prepared with warm clothing for their runners. Those of Israel, with their star runner (In 2021 they will have Froome as head of ranks), they did the same.

“I was so tired and the asphalt looked so comfortable …”Martin joked weeks later about the iconic image, nominated by his team, Israel Cycling, to be one of the best of the year. Dan Martin, after recovering the good feelings of past times, will once again be one of the great references of the renewed and exciting project of Israel: Froome and Woods arrive wanting the team to jump, equal to or greater than the one they gave in this 2020.