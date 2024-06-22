During the last episode of Fourth Degreewhich aired on the evening of Friday 21 June, broadcast the unpublished report of the confession of Filippo Turetta. The 22-year-old boy who ended the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

It was the evening of11 November last year when the young man lost his life. From the autopsy it emerged that her ex-boyfriend inflicted approximately 75 slashes. After an escape that lasted about 7 days, they arrested him in Germany. So in front of the Venice prosecutor Andrea Petronihe said:

I wanted to give her a gift, a little monster monkey. With me I had a backpack that contained other gifts: another stuffed monkey, a small lamp, a booklet of children’s illustrations. She refused to take it, we started arguing. She told me I was too dependent, that I was too clingy to her. She wanted to move on, she was creating new relationships, she was ‘feeling’ with another guy.

With these words the 22-year-old began to tell how the relationship began between them discussion. She explained that he got angry at Giulia’s reaction to her gifts. In fact, she started screaming and even threatened that he would take his own life. However, the girl from Vigonovo didn’t want to hear about it at all come back with him.

How Filippo Turetta ended Giulia Cecchettin’s life

I screamed that it wasn’t right, that I still needed her. I was very angry. She got out screaming, before I got out of the car too, I took a knife from the door pocket. I ran after her, grabbed her arm. She screamed ‘help’ and fell. I leaned down on her, gave her a blow on her arm, I seem to remember that her knife broke immediately. I grabbed her from behind while she was on the ground. She resisted, she hit her head, I put her back in the back seat.

At this point Filippo Turetta began to talk about how he chose to bring Giulia to the industrial area of Ditch, being a more isolated place. Furthermore, he also told what the young woman said to him during the journey, with the hope of doing so reflect, uselessly. He said: “She started saying to me, ‘What are you doing? You are crazy'”

The 22-year-old said that while the girl was sitting in the back seat of the car yes he wriggled, tried to make him think. This is why he initially tried to keep it still with one arm and then closed her mouth with some Scotch tape. On Giulia’s escape, he said:

I don’t know how she got out of the car and started running, I got out too. I don’t know if I pushed her and she tripped. She kept asking for help. I gave her I don’t know, 10, 11, 12 with the knife. I wanted to hit her in the shoulders, in the head, in the neck, on the face and then on her arms. I remember that she was facing up, towards me. I remember her protecting herself with her arms where I was hitting her. The last shot was on her eye. It was as if he wasn’t there anymore. I put her in the back seat and off we went.

At this point the boy abandoned the now lifeless body of the 22-year-old in the night in the wooded area near the Barcis lake and began his escape. In those seven days he explained that he wanted to take his own life, but when he turned on the phone, he discovered that his parents hoped to find him still alive. Consequentially he failed in its goal.