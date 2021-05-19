The journalist Mercedes Mila and his dog Scott return to # 0 on Movistar + with the third season of ‘Scott y Milá’, where they will once again show surprising stories interspersed with exciting encounters. In the installment offered tonight, starting at 10:00 p.m., they address male sexuality, in a chapter in which they will also be accompanied by the comedian Dani Rovira. In future episodes, the presenter will investigate the future of nutrition, education and current teaching methods and will dedicate the last one to her dog.

– What have you discovered in male sexuality that you did not know?

– I did not know many of the methods that exist to lengthen the penis of men. I had no idea what they explained to me. He also did not know kung fu to have orgasm throughout the body. I did not know the levels of fear and ignorance that many men have. Many unknown things that I have learned with this program.

– Is there machismo in sex? Does the man have a social pressure for this issue?

-There are many men who are still scared, more than I thought. Of course there is machismo with capital letters, of course there is. The man had a behavior that had been inherited from generations in which the woman was dominated, period. And now they meet women who know what they want. Then they run into situations that they do not know about, and in this program those issues are quite clear. Later, we made a recording in Pamplona, ​​in a new masculinity workshop that was very interesting and called ‘me tacho de macho’. With that title I tell you everything.

– Do you think there is a lack of sex education in Spain?

-Completely. In addition, we have verified, as we did with the chapter dedicated to female sexuality, which was to learn that many educators who dedicate themselves to this discipline told us that they are not allowed to act in schools because parents believe that by giving sex education, the children are going to have more sex. When it’s completely the other way around. That is essential. I have been with experts who have answered that things that I have found suggestive and very new, and that they are in the program.

– Currently there are no sex programs on television. Is it a taboo subject? Have you been treated naturally on the show?

-Not. I have not had any problems. In ‘Scott y Milá’ we have dealt with the subject with all the naturalness and we have informed ourselves in all the aspects that we have considered that they were important and nobody has told us what we could do or not do. I have not noticed that. I do believe that what is lacking, I insist, is sex education in schools, from a very young age, to normalize sexual relations. To put them on their site, they are not.

THE PHRASES: In sex. “The man now runs into women who know what they want and do not know how to react” Your current stage. “Luckily I am still active and sometimes they accept proposals that I think may be interesting”

–They also address the food of the future in the new season. What conclusion did you draw?

–If we continue eating as we eat now, we will starve. The experts tell you, those who know the subject let you know. It is something that should concern us.

– Do the stories you hear in interviews continue to surprise you?

They keep surprising me because I am still a curious woman. I’m looking for answers.

– Do you self-censor or speak without filters?

– I do not think that it is possible to be spoken without filters. You end up putting the filters on yourself to preserve respect many times. We must tend to remove many of the filters that a very conservative education has put on us.

– What do you miss on television? What do you see

“I don’t miss anything.” What interests me I see, many times recorded. I don’t watch free-to-air television. I see it more on the iPad and, therefore, I look for what interests me, as many people do. It is another different and new way of watching television.

“Do you have a professional thorn in your side that you would like to address before retiring?”

–Professional spines, I don’t have one. I have been very lucky, I have done many programs doing very diverse subjects. Luckily, I am still active, and whatever I see that might be interesting, I propose it and sometimes I am lucky and they admit it.

– What would you ask the Prime Minister?

– I would ask how they manage to govern with an environment of aggressiveness around them that tries to destabilize the Government.

–And the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal?

“I would ask him if he thinks hatred is profitable.”