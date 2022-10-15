During the last episode of Ore 14, Piera Maggio told other details about the investigation in 2004, after the kidnapping of her child

Piera Maggio was a guest during the last episode of 2 pmthe tv program broadcast on Rai 2 and conducted by Milo Infante.

Credit: 2 pm

The baby’s mother Denise Pipitonewho passed away in Mazara Del Vallo, on 1 September 2004, has again shown her great pain to the whole of Italy, which has supported her for years and has given her the strength to continue to hope.

Today, 18 long years have passed and many shocking elements have emerged on the investigations and misdirections after the kidnapping of the child. But in 2004, Piera Maggio was not so supported, she felt alone and abandoned.

Piera Maggio immediately told the whole truth

After that call, while in computer science class, after she came home and saw the police and a crowd of people, her mother completely removed every veil. She immediately told the investigators of Denise Pipitone’s paternity, biological daughter of Piero Pulizzi.

She pointed out who might be angry with her and never hid the slightest detail about how things had gone in her private life. At the same time she tried to protect Kevin, the eldest son. But everything that Piera Maggio told, came the next day slammed in the newspapers.

He was coming criticized and muddied. Instead of seeing photos of Denise and appeals for her disappearance on the front pages, she was forced to read about her person and her private life.

Not only that, when she revealed important details to the authorities, they told her she shouldn’t tell anyone, not even his lawyer. She was naive, that’s how she defined herself. She did not know that such a thing could not exist and that the lawyer had to know everything. But she today she is a lioness and she no longer allows anyone to manipulate it. Other statements from him were segregated.

I did not know. I was a young mother looking for her baby girl.

Today, thanks to Giacomo Frazzita, he carries on his battle and keep looking for his Denise.

The pain has never disappeared, but thanks to the social networks Piera Maggio has finally attracted media attention and many people have opened my eyes on how the investigations of little Denise Pipitone really went.

The woman also has wrote a book moving, where he tells private details of his life, his feelings, his truth: Denise, for you with all my strength.