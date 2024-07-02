Stalker, a woman’s life destroyed: she lost her job and health without getting justice

A woman vents all her anger against the too slow times of Italian justice. This is a victim of stalking at the workplace that asks to Inail the recognition of her illness due to the trauma she suffered, but despite the fact that she can no longer work and her life has been destroyedthe process is slow and the only one to pay the price is the victim himself. “I am 43 years old. At the end of 2020, when I was working at the Order of Architects of Naples, – we read in a letter addressed to Il Corriere della Sera – I started receiving unwanted messages by a colleaguethen direct to my family too. Messages over time have transformed into verbal threats during meetings at the office. I have not had any sentimental relationship with this person, other than normal working relationships. First I blocked his telephone number, then I communicated it to my employersbut no action has ever been taken“.

“And yet – the woman continues to the Corriere – I have endured: after a long psychotherapyI understood that I was putting up with it because I was afraidespecially because I noticed the indifference towards the reports I made to my managers and employers. constant threats of dismissalreferences to possible aggression that I or my husband could have suffered, led me to “adapt”, to the point where the panic attacks they prevented me from continuing to work. It was May 2, 2023. From that day my ordeal began: hospitals, anti-violence centers, lawyers, courts”.

“Now – the stalking victim vents – while I I’m being treated at the Department of Mental Health of the Vanvitelli University of Naples, while the criminal and labor case continues with the times of justice, I had to change jobsAnd My attacker continues to work in our former shared office. Inail for the second time refused to recognize my occupational disease. I naively believed that episodes of this kind were protectedalso in light of numerous publications produced by the insurance company itself and indications received from officials in service, but this is not the case. The fine words spent remain fine words”.