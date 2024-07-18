Former president spoke to supporters in Duque de Caxias alongside former mayor investigated for falsifying his vaccination card

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) that it was “the only head of state in the world who treated the pandemic seriously”. The speech was given to supporters in Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro.

“I gave vaccines. I gave resources. I gave everything to governors and mayors. And I didn’t require anyone to do anything in a mandatory way.”, the former chief executive told supporters.

Bolsonaro is traveling through the state, his main electoral stronghold. Earlier, he met with supporters of the federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of Rio, Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ).

In Duque de Caxias, he was alongside the city’s former mayor Washington Reis (MDB) – target of a search and seizure operation in the operation investigating fraud in the vaccination card of the former president and his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro.

In addition to defending his health policy, Bolsonaro also criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He said again that he did not pass on the presidential sash at the beginning of 2023 because he would not pass it on to a “burglar”.

“They say that Brazil is back. That gang is back. I doubt anyone here will name 5 ministers from this government. Because they are either wooden-legged or thieves. We can’t compare any of them to ours. Our choice was technical.”, he stated.