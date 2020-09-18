“I want Mark’s soles to be dirty soon, and not white and beautiful as they are now,” – spoke boy’s dad Roman Yaroshenkogetting ready for the race, which last year was organized especially for Mark by the Ukrainian Philanthropic Exchange (“FACTS” wrote more than once about the people who were helped by this charitable organization). This is the story of the STB channel. The son sits on his dad’s shoulders, and there are many people around who are participating in the race to raise money for Mark for joint surgery, which they are ready to carry out in Germany. Then the baby “ran” his hundred meters on his father’s shoulders. Now, eight months after the operation, he is already taking his first steps in orthoses.

It is impossible to believe that this handsome five-year-old boy has gone through so many trials! Until the age of two, the child was actually confined to the bed, could not move. In addition, he needed an operation to remove a hernia of the diaphragm, which doctors could not find for a long time. But now this test is over.

– My husband and I really wanted a second child, – tells Irina, Mark’s mother… – My daughter was one year old when I got pregnant. Everything was going well, the tests were normal, but in the seventh month of pregnancy I developed severe swelling: instead of the “native” size 38 sneakers, I had to wear my husband’s shoes – size 43. I went to a local doctor (we live in the city of Bar, Vinnitsa region), and he, without even looking at my swollen legs, wrote a diagnosis: obesity of I-II degree. Due to polyhydramnios, the fetal heartbeat could not be heard, and the doctors decided that the child was dead. In what they convinced me too.

– Did you give birth?

– Yes. Oxytocin drips were used to stimulate labor.

When I asked for a cesarean section, the doctor said: “Do you imagine how you, all cut up, will bury the child?”

Mark was born with dislocations of the hip joints of both legs, but he was alive, and at first it seemed that the child had no other problems.

– My son had constant pneumonia from birth, – continues Irina. – We could not live in peace for two days: the temperature rose to forty degrees, the child wheezed, breathed badly. Doctors constantly prescribed antibiotics for him. By the age of two, Mark weighed only seven kilograms.

– The child came to us in a critical condition, with an unknown diagnosis, – is talking Svetlana Onysko, doctor of the early childhood department of the Okhmatdet National Children’s Specialized Hospital… – After examination, it turned out that the child had a diaphragmatic hernia, which could be sutured as soon as Mark was born. But as a result, due to the operation that was not performed during the operation, the stomach tightened the lungs, they did not open, and the child could not breathe normally. In addition, food from the stomach entered one lung, which caused constant inflammation. To save the child, an urgent operation was needed.

– Before the operation, the doctors told me that Mark has practically no chances to survive, – says Irina. – So I decided that my son needed an eventful day, even if it was his last. She took the kid to McDonald’s, where he tasted the branded potatoes. I gave Mark a “Camomile” candy, we rode the subway. Then we went to the zoo. There he saw a zebra and said: “Oh, horse!” For some reason, I suddenly realized that everything would be fine …

“A hernia of the diaphragm caused food to enter the lung and cause pneumonia.”

– The hope that the child will be born alive, my husband and I still had, – Irina recalls. – Therefore, when the doctors punctured my amniotic sac and caused labor, an intensive care team from the children’s hospital was already standing under the maternity hospital. The child was to be taken there immediately if he needed urgent help. We called the brigade and paid for it ourselves. My husband was with me all the time, did not leave for a second. When my attempts began, none of the medical staff was around. It’s good that I had already given birth to a daughter, so I knew what to do.

The child was born alive, which greatly surprised the doctors. The resuscitation team took him to the children’s hospital, Roman went with his son.

– When my husband came back to me, he said that the baby looked healthy, only his legs were … black, – continues Irina. – I can’t say for sure if he got dislocations during childbirth.

Since the baby was premature, he was on mechanical ventilation for two months. At first, he did not have sucking and swallowing reflexes.

– Mark did not digest food well, – says Irina. – Doctors gave his son various diagnoses that were not confirmed – either toxoplasmosis, or genetic damage. I taught him to suck, then eat on his own: I dripped food onto the tongue so that he could taste it. My son and I got home when he was four months old. Constant lung problems worn out us. Doctors said that the child would not live to be one year old.

The operation to suture a diaphragmatic hernia is considered simple, it is done in the first days after birth. But Mark was diagnosed only at the age of two, at the Okhmatdet hospital. He was already in critical condition. Why this happened is not clear.

“At two years old, before the operation for a hernia of the diaphragm, Mark weighed only seven kilograms,” says the boy’s dad Roman

– Mark was saved by the fact that I fed him fractionally, – says Irina. – During the operation, the surgeons saw that the child had practically no esophagus: he was eaten away by gastric juice. I had to do plastic surgery and put a stoma. I spent a month in intensive care with Mark. Didn’t go anywhere. I was even afraid to drink, so as not to go to the toilet. I saw a lot: how children who were still alive yesterday are leaving. I still dream about them. After resuscitation, we were recovering for another two months in the department of early childhood. We were discharged when Mark had a stoma removed. I remember with what interest the son tried real food for the first time in a long time, and not a mixture through a straw.

“Thanks to many kind people, we first raised money for an examination in Germany, and then for an operation.”

In the photo that Ira posted on her Facebook page, Mark is wearing blue orthoses, his dad is supporting him.

– This is after the operation, – explains Ira. – I still can’t believe that it was done and my son will be able to walk.

… From birth to two years old, Mark could only lie down. Due to the dislocation of the hip joints of both legs, stirrups were put on him, hoping that this would help form the articular cavities. But after two years of complete immobility, Mark developed contractures. He could no longer straighten his knees, make minimal movements. The joints were shackled.

– While Mark was on the verge of life and death, I did not think about his legs, I saved my son, – says Irina. – But our attending physician Svetlana Onysko said that the child survived, so we need to try to get him back on his feet. Mark and I visited many orthopedic surgeons and surgeons, but they all refused to help us. Apparently, they didn’t know how. The child was diagnosed with an incurable diagnosis – spinal muscular dystrophy (SMA) – and saw no point in surgery. After all, children with such a diagnosis fade away. Doctors were not interested in the fact that after two years Mark had a leap in development: the child learned to sit and began to speak. And with SMA, there can be no progress. Now, at the age of five, Mark counts on a par with his sister, who went to first grade, speaks well, walks to the garden, while not yet on her feet. And how good it is that we did not give up, did not give up, but continued to look for treatment options.

Irina’s classmate Ira Rudenko came to the aid of the family.

– She lived in Kiev and, knowing about our problems, suggested trying to send Mark for a consultation in Germany, – continues Irina. – We had no money. We have spent everything in the previous years of treatment. But Ira offered to organize a New Year’s Eve charity Fair of Goodness in the Happy complex. At this fair, sweets and various foods were sold, master classes for children were held, and there was a concert. We managed to collect three thousand euros – and we were able to go to Berlin, to the orthopedic clinic “Helios”. On January 15, 2019, German doctors gave us hope that Mark would be able to walk.

But for the operation in Germany it was necessary to collect an incredible amount for us – 367 thousand hryvnias. This project was undertaken by the Ukrainian Philanthropic Exchange. For Mark’s sake, both professional runners and ordinary people ran the Kiev Half Marathon. Thanks to numerous fundraisers, the required amount was raised, and in August 2019, Mark underwent the first operation at a German clinic.

– We could not help but take on this project and try to help a small, but such a strong boy, – is talking Director of the Ukrainian Philanthropic Market Irina Gutsal… – After all, doctors constantly said that he would not survive, but he was alive. His dream of walking and even running had to be fulfilled.

– In order for the legs to unbend, it was necessary to make special incisions on the tendons, – says the boy’s mother. – Mark has a favorite toy, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which his son was allowed to take with him to the operation. German doctors believed: the main thing is that the baby does not worry. I remember that immediately after the anesthesia, Mark was handed ice cream, which he ate with his eyes closed. But the operation was only part of the treatment. Then rehabilitation began, which lasted three months. Mark did not want to study, he was in pain. He cried, screamed. But here’s what’s interesting: no one tried to straighten their knees using force. Classes stopped, Mark was calmed, distracted and only then continued. When Mark got used to rehabilitation, he began to calmly do all the exercises. Special orthoses were made for him, in which he took his first steps.

“It’s great that we didn’t give up, but looked for treatment options for Mark,” says Irina. – Now the son already speaks well, counts on a par with his sister, who went to first grade “

– For more than nine years, the Ukrainian Philanthropic Market, with the support of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, has been helping to save people who sometimes find themselves in hopeless situations, – continues Irina Gutsal. – She is trusted, so for all the time, more than 300 million hryvnias have been collected for various charity projects. We launched a new online charity platform in mid-August dobro.ua.

– How is this platform different from the previous version?

– It is more comfortable and transparent. Everyone who participates in charitable projects can see all the details in their personal account. In addition, you can launch your own fundraiser on this platform for any project. You can participate in charity jokes, concerts, lectures. And the main thing is that our platform has now become much more “resilient” and can process up to 10 thousand payments simultaneously. All these innovations will help us to develop further, to help more people.

– Thanks to fundraisers and the Charity Exchange, our son’s dream will come true and he will go to school on his own feet, – says Ira. – Of course, we will have rehabilitation courses, we need another operation, which we hope to do in Ukraine. But with faith in God and people, we will succeed.

Photo from family album

