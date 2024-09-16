Moments of anxiety and worry are what they are experiencing Samantha De Grenet and her husband Luca Barbato. Their only son, Brando, was in fact involved in an accident that led to his subsequent hospitalization.

Samantha and Brando

Let’s find out together what happened to him.

Samantha De Grenet worried about her son Brando: the boy was involved in an accident

Samantha De Grenet she is a beautiful showgirl who has not appeared on television for some time. In 2005 the woman married Luca Barbatoa famous engineer, and it is with him that she had her son Brando.

Samantha De Grenet

The couple had a moment of failure in 2015, but everything was resolved with biscuits and wine. Brando is a young 18 year old boy and has always been able to boast an excellent link with both of his parents. Unfortunately, however, a few hours ago, Samantha He made everyone worried as he posted a photo in which he announced how his son had been hospitalized in hospital. Apparently the 18-year-old was involved in an unspecified accident.

The showgirl’s words