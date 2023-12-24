Kirkorov, in a conversation with Peskov, condemned Ivleeva’s naked party

Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov justified himself to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov for participating in the scandalous naked party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, which took place on the night of December 20-21 at the Mutabor club.

The performer stated that he went to the event because he promised Ivleeva in advance, without fully knowing the concept of the event.

I was smart enough not to go there any further. I just promised her, she starred in my video. You know, never ask anyone for anything. She invited me, said that there would be a New Year's ball, the dress code was naked. I'm obsessed with Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga. And then, when I walked in and saw this… I say, Katya (this is my assistant), just backstage and flowers [и на выход] Philip Kirkorovsinger

Kremlin representative refused comment on the conversation with Kirkorov. He stated that he did not intend to discuss either the conversation itself or the criticism to which the singer was subjected.

After a scandalous party, they wanted to strip Kirkorov of the title of People's Artist of Russia

The head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption (FPBC) Vitaly Borodin appealed to the Russian Ministry of Culture with a request to deprive Kirkorov of the title of People's Artist for appearing in a revealing outfit at Ivleeva's event. The head of the FPBC accused the party participants of LGBT propaganda (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Alexander Sholokhov, commenting on this idea, said that only the one who gave it can take away the title of People's Artist of Russia.

“If Kirkorov had done something shocking for the first time in his life, to put it mildly, then it would have been subject to some kind of discussion. And so he is constantly doing something: either climbing on crosses half naked, or something else. Frankly speaking, the man received this title for no reason. But now the question of whether this title can be taken away or not is extremely difficult. I believe that he did not deserve it from the beginning,” Sholokhov said.

If we talk not about my personal opinion, but about [мнении] representative of the legislative branch, then I can say that this is a rather complicated procedure, which implies that the one who gave it can take away this title See also The Taliban seal an agreement with Russia to import more gas and oil Alexander Sholokhov First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture

In turn, Kirkorov’s lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky said that Borodin is trying to become famous at the expense of the performer. “Kirkorov became interesting because he is a bright figure, but for some reason others receive zero attention,” he noted.

Dobrovinsky also said that there is no reason why the singer could be deprived of the title of People's Artist of the Russian Federation. According to him, in order to do this, Borodin “will have to say goodbye to his life and prove that Kirkorov’s suit drove him to such desperate measures.”

Shukshina called on the guardianship authorities to check the participants of the naked party

Actress Maria Shukshina was indignantthat the guardianship service does not pay attention to the participants of the event, including Philip Kirkorov, and questioned the moral qualities of the heroes of the party who have children.

See also 6-year-old Latina girl abandoned in hospital: what is the punishment in Texas? So, returning to the question about the guardianship authorities… after all, many participants in this dump party have children… What will they teach and how will they raise their children? Some will say that these are their personal children – they will raise them as they want. No problem! Then hands off all other families who are being bullied by the guardianship authorities, picking up juvenile signals coming from the West Maria Shukshina actress and TV presenter

The TV presenter also compiled a list of participants in the scandalous event and invited subscribers to send their messages to Roskomnadzor demanding a ban on their appearances on federal television.

Star lawyer Sergei Zhorin suggestedthat the guardianship authorities may be interested in Kirkorov’s family just for the sake of PR. He also advised Shukshina to monitor her family before calling on the guardianship authorities to interfere with others.