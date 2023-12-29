She reported her husband for a disfigurement with acid, arrested for slander

Pre-trial detention in prison for the crimes of slander and distortion of the person's appearance through permanent facial injuries. With these accusations, the State Police arrested the 50-year-old woman who had reported having been disfigured with acid by her husband, after the sensational breakthrough in the investigation which took place yesterday evening, 28 December, which led to a reversal of the accusatory framework. The 48-year-old husband, admitted to the large burns center of the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania with serious injuries to his hands and neck, was arrested on 5 December on charges of causing very serious bodily harm to the woman. Further details in the press conference scheduled for 11am on Friday 29 December at the police station in Agrigento, in the presence of the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Agrigento, Dr. Giovanni Di Leo.

