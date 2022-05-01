The incredible story of a father named Kyle Semrau, he fell ill and his young children saved him

A truly incredible story took place last April 12, in a house in Maine. A 37-year-old dad, called Kyle Semrau he was saved by his children, after he fell ill and passed out in his home. Fortunately, he is now out of harm’s way.

The events began on a day like any other for the family. The man had just returned after a night shift and his wife, had gone out to go to work. She was alone with the little ones.

Maice of 6 years e Caleb 4 years old, that morning they started complaining that they didn’t want to go to school. Dad also decided to spend some time with them please them.

In fact, the children were playing in the living room and the man was busy with some chores. However, as soon as he went down to the cellar, he started accusing a weird one sickness.

He couldn’t stand up and within seconds, the situation is worsened further. Kyle before he passed out he managed to alert the children immediately, so that they could ask for help.

Little Maice managed to unlock the phone and after typing local police district, on Google, she managed to find the number. When the agents understood the gravity of the situation, they sent one steering wheel on site in minutes.

Kyle Semrau saved by his 2 sons

In addition to the police, the doctors also arrived in the house, who urgently transported the father to hospital. The children, on the other hand, together with the agents waited for the return of the mom at home.

Despite the gravity of the affair, Kyle is back in feel good. In fact, after a few days under control in the hospital, he was able to return to his family.

The man also remained surprised how her 2 children were able to take matters into their own hands. For him if he is alive it is only their merit, no one would have ever noticed his conditionssince they were at school and his wife at work.