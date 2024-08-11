“I saw that the plane looked like a piece of paper. It was clear that the pilot had lost control and that something bad could happen. And in the end, it really did look like a piece of paper and it crashed. It was very close to the neighborhood where I live. As soon as it crashed, there was only smoke and silence.”

According to the criteria of

This is how Letícia Oliveira do Nascimento, a 25-year-old student, recounted how she saw the plane crash on Friday that left 62 dead in the city of Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The company’s commercial aircraft Voepass Linhas Aéreas crashed in a residential area of ​​the town located about 80 kilometers from Sao Paulo.

Flight 2283 left Cascavel at 11:46 a.m. bound for Guarulhos Airport, which serves Sao Paulo. It was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members. There were no survivors.

BBC Brasil journalists went to the scene to hear the stories of the neighbours who witnessed the accident.

“I was shaking at that moment”

Oliveira says he was inside his house when the plane made a loud noise as it passed over the area. At first he thought it was a small plane doing manoeuvres, but the noise started to get louder and louder.

“I was going out when I heard a very strange noise. I thought it was a smoke plane, until my neighbor shouted: ‘the plane is going to crash“, he explains.

Before going into a nosedive, he says, the aircraft flew over the area for three or four minutes.

“It was a long time. At that moment I was ordering an Uber, which was four minutes away and that’s how long it took (the car) to arrive. The noise was there, but the plane was in the clouds. It was very cloudy. When it comes out from between the clouds, it falls“, recalls Oliveira.

The student said she went into shock as soon as the accident happened. She was so nervous that she was unable to use her mobile phone to record what was happening.

“At that moment I was shaking. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. I think it’s the most shocking thing that’s ever happened to me,” she says.

All 58 passengers and four crew members lost their lives. Photo:Getty Images Share

“I saw it go over my house”

Edival Monteiro de Souza, 67, was returning home after shopping at the supermarket when he noticed the aircraft.

“I saw it fly over my house. It did a first flip and then on the second flip it went straight down and crashed at the top of the hill and I couldn’t see anything else. I just saw the smoke rising very quickly,” he recalls.

Monteiro says that immediately after the fall, the atmosphere in the town changed radically. While Some people were screaming desperatelyothers ran towards the crash site, while police tried to isolate the burning remains of the aircraft.

According to Monteiro, the pilot maneuvered to avoid factories and areas with more housing in order to avoid an even bigger disaster. According to the Vinhedo government, no one on the ground was injured as a result of the accident.

“If it falls on a factory, there are more than a hundred employees there. The guy was clever. There are mattress factories, tool factories, beer factories, aluminum factories. I think he avoided them,” he says.

Edival Monteiro de Souza believes that the pilot tried to prevent more victims on the ground. Photo:BBC Share

The Vinhedo tragedy has become the deadliest air accident on Brazilian soil since 2007, when a TAM plane killed 199 people when it crashed into a building while trying to land at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo.

Videos circulating on social media show the plane going into a nosedive while spinning in the air. The footage then shows an explosion and black smoke coming out of the plane.

Investigations into the causes of the accident are still in their early stages and, according to Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, head of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), Any conclusions “are still premature”.

He described the accident as “complex” and “catastrophic.”

The “black boxes” -which are two recorders, one for voice and one for data- were located and will be essential to guide the investigation into the causes of the accident.

The plane crash did not cause any injuries on the ground, only damage to a house. Photo:Getty Images Share

“I saw bodies on the ground, people burning”

Mechanic João Vitor da Silva, 21, says he was having lunch when he heard very loud noises. At the time, he thought the noise was caused by smoke fumigation.

“I climbed out of the window and saw the plane falling. I got on my motorbike and followed the smoke in the direction in which it had fallen. When I arrived, the owner of the house (across from the crash site) was already hysterical. Then I saw the people on the ground, the corpses. It was very sad. It shocked me.“, says.

Voepass has published a list with the names of all passengers who were on board flight 2283. Eduardo Busch, CEO of Voepass, said that most of the passengers were from Cascavel and Sao Paulo.

A group of doctors were on board, heading to Sao Paulo to take part in a meeting. At least two of the victims were doctors from the Uopeccan hospital in Cascavel, Arianne Albuquerque Estevan Risso and Mariana Comiran Belim, both clinical oncology residents.

Among the doctors who lost their lives were Professor José Roberto Leonel Ferreira, a recently retired radiologist from the State University of Western Paraná, and pediatrician Sarah Sella Langer, who worked at the university hospital.

João Vitor da Silva quickly went to the scene of the accident on a motorbike. Photo:BBC Share

João says that between one and two minutes passed from the time he started hearing the noises until the moment he fell.

“So much so that when I saw him falling, I took out my phone to record it. But when I pressed record, he had already fallen,” recalls João.

The mechanic says he lives less than a kilometer from the accident and rushed to the scene to try to help with the rescue if necessary. Along the way, he says he saw the desperate faces of people on the street.

As he approached the scene, he smelled a strong smell of smoke and did not go too close to the plane because of the heat of the flames and the risk of explosion. But he says that when he saw the plane, he realized that everyone there would have already died.

“I arrived before the police. There were only about ten people and some messengers on motorbikes. When I arrived, I saw the bodies on the ground. It’s hard to forget. I’ll never forget it.“.

Photo:BBC Share

And remember that you can receive notifications in our app. Download the latest version and activate them.