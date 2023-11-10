Home page World

A teacher shocked the whole of Italy with an inflammatory Instagram post about the Jewish population. Now there are consequences.

Roncade – There is no solution in sight in the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip; the fronts seem to be becoming increasingly hardened. In Europe too, nerves are on edge. Pro-Palestine demonstrations are heavily criticized; in Germany, Nancy Faeser is planning further bans on Hamas to protect Jewish life.

There was also a violent incident recently in Roncade, Italy. Mathematics teacher Hanane H. caused an outcry with a post on social media. She posted a video on her Instagram channel in which she gave free, unfiltered expression to her emotions about the situation in the Middle East conflict.

How suedtirol.it Reportedly, the video initially only showed the horrors of war, the real problem was found in the comment she posted about it. “Go to hell, Hitler was right about you Jews,” the young woman wrote there – an unbelievable sentence that met with enormous resistance.

Italian teacher shocks with statement about war in Israel

The video was only online for a very short time and was quickly deleted, he also writes tg24.sky.it, the Italian branch of Skynews. But the moment was enough for a student to discover the post and take a screenshot of it.

The post caused horror among their parents, who shared it with other parents in a group chat. Ultimately, the screenshot ended up with the administration of the school where Hanane H. teaches. During a clarifying conversation, she admitted the post and expressed her remorse. The teacher, who was born in Lebanon, is very psychologically stressed by the situation in the Middle East, but regrets the post: “I apologize, I am devastated,” suedtirol.it quotes the teacher as saying.

She is very connected to her homeland and has friends and family in Lebanon and Palestine. The reasoning didn’t help her was that the school had taken disciplinary action. Hanane H. was suspended from classes with immediate effect.

Teacher suspended after Hitler statement

The school, which promotes inclusion and multiculturalism, could not reconcile its behavior with its own ideals and decided on “formal suspension from work,” Sky quotes the Italian school as saying. A discussion has been organized to deal with what happened and further steps will be decided.

The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, commented on the case. “Racial hatred and discrimination of any kind are incompatible with the principles of our school, which is a constitutional school based on respect for the person,” Valditara said.