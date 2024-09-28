Rejection after a job interview can be frustrating. The way to react to that ‘no’ depends on the person, some become depressed or feel attacked by the refusal, while others prefer to continue progressing and try again. That was the case of Shad Hossain, a young man who He was rejected by Meta four times until he was accepted into the position. quality control engineer in the company.

According to the criteria of

In a talk with Business Insiderthe coding expert talked about his experience in interviews for the technology company and how he overcame it until obtaining a position in January 2024. Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia and struggling in school, Hossain did not give up and discovered his true passion.

His experience in previous interviews helped him get the job

Despite working for large companies such as Apple, HBO and Nike, the Bangladeshi native’s plan was continue progressing and obtain a position in your dream job: Goal. However, the process to join the company was tough and required a lot of effort.

Shad started applying for a job at Meta in 2021 and has since He had four failed interviews before landing a position in January of this year:

“In the past, I have twice failed the second stage of the hiring process, which is the coding stage. The fourth time I applied, I passed the coding interview, but I failed the stage where there was an interview with a group of engineers. I didn’t execute the response correctly,” he commented.

The young man went through four interviews until he got a job at Meta. Photo:ResearchGate (Shad Hossain) Share

However, all those attempts bore fruit so that the fifth application was a success. In his last interview before getting the job, the young man knew the answers he had to give and was able to pass the test. “Having previous interview experience at Meta helped me get the job.“he added.

Likewise, the expert advises conduct mock interviews to gain confidence and show up for the job interview well prepared. The resume is also important when looking for a job. In his case, previous experience in the computer science area was of great help.

However, just presenting your CV is not enough. Recruiters appreciate the person who seeks their contact to speak to them directly. “The recruiters They want to see that people have the confidence and initiative to communicate and express interest in a position,” concluded the expert.