Did Alessandro Impagnetiello also want to kill his colleague? After the crime he showed up at her house, but she refused to see him

The key witness is the other woman from Alexander Impagnetielloa 23-year-old Italian-English colleague with whom the defendant had a relationship, for a year, in parallel with that with Giulia Tramontano.

The girl has already been heard by the investigators and has revealed very important information about the case. Both had discovered the betrayalthe 23-year-old explained that together with Giulia they decided to see each other, to drop the mask of Alessandro Impagnatiello once and for all.

They have seen each other and they are embrace in solidarity. Two women manipulated by the same man, who filled them with lies for a year. Then they separated at the end of the meeting, Giulia would have returned home to face the one who had ruined her life and that of the child she was carrying. From that house, Tramontano is dead exit.

Our meeting was really cordial, so much so that as soon as we met, we embraced in female solidarity.

The 23-year-old asked Alessandro where Giulia was several times, because she had stopped responding to his messages. He had answered her in a way evasive and agitated and so, the girl decided to video call him and ask him to show her the house.

He was on the balcony, he told me Giulia was sleeping. Then that she was with a friend. I insisted, he entered the house and showed me the bed, then the sofa at my request. Julia wasn’t there. He was clearly agitated, so much so that he looked sweaty.

Shortly thereafter, Impagnetiello showed up at the other woman’s house, asking her to let him in. But she was scared, she had her colleagues take her home, she had a strange feeling.

I had started recording conversations.

She spoke to him through the bars of the window and asked him to leave. The investigators believe that his purpose was to put an end to the life of his colleague, she now suspected him and so he would have been free of all burdens once and for all. If he opened the door for him, what would happen?