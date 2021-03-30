Journalist Eugenio Veppo, accused of running over with his car and killing a traffic inspector and wounding another in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo in 2019, was able to say his “last words” today before the court that judges him, which will pass to deliberate to release its verdict. “I was reckless,” he said, but stated that I never imagined that I could cause this accident. “

Judicial sources reported that the last hearing of the debate carried out by the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 14 began at 10 and Veppo followed it as up to now by Zoom from the Ezeiza jail.

The day started with Veppo’s words: “I reiterate my heartfelt apology to Cinthia’s family and Santiago. Tell them that there is not a day that does not think about what happened. I want you to know that I never, never imagined that this accident could happen, I deeply regret it, “he said, in line with the strategy that his defense used to change the accusation from intentional murder to wrongful death.

Later, the court went on to deliberate. The sentence will be announced at 13.

In the allegations stage, the prosecutor Fernando Klappenbach considered that the defendant was the author of the crime of “wrongful death in an ideal contest with serious wrongful injuries, both aggravated”, for which he requested a much lower penalty than the one previously requested by the complaint. and it generated criticism from the relatives of the deceased agent Cinthia Choque (28) and Santiago Siciliano (32), who was injured.

Santiago Siciliano, the traffic officer who survived the crash. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The judicial official required that Veppo be sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison and requested a different legal qualification from the one that had reached the oral trial, since the investigating prosecutor’s office had determined that it had been a “homicide with eventual intent” -that is, that it should have been represented that driving recklessly could cause a death- , as the complaint sustained.

“They have no idea of ​​the outrage and helplessness we feel !!! It’s a shame !!!”, wrote after hearing the prosecutor’s statement Gabriela Choque, sister of Cinthia Choque, the inspector who died after being attacked, on her Facebook wall.

The lawyer Andrés Gramajo, representative of the Choque family, requested a conviction of 15 years in prison for the journalist, “the seizure” of the car with which the journalist caused the tragedy and that he is disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Cinthia Choque, the agent who was run over by Veppo.

For their part, defense attorneys Diego Szpigiel and Claudia Clementi asked judges Domingo Luis Altieri, Hugo Norberto Cataldi and Silvia Mora for the minimum penalty of “wrongful death.”

In the account of the events, the prosecutor Klappenbach agreed with the complaint and based his accusation on the modification of article 84 of the Penal Code that established to punish the conduct of “reckless and reckless manner” that, according to the evidence gathered in the oral debate, Veppo (32) did when he exceeded the “maximum speed allowed by more than 30 kilometers and because he fled without helping the victims.”

The prosecutor maintained that “from Callao and Córdoba avenues he had been driving in an illegal way and had been passing red traffic lights, he moved along Libertador avenue and then Figueroa Alcorta making zigzags and that was clearly seen by the image captured in Austria” and that last avenue.

Like the lawyer Gramajo, the judicial official recalled that the expert reports determined that on September 8, 2019, Veppo’s Volkswagen Passat was going through Figueroa Alcorta to 132.75 kilometers per hour and in the moments prior to impact 128.77 when the maximum was 70 kilometers per hour on that avenue.

However, at the time of requesting the sentence, Klappenbach considered that the crime that the accused should be charged with is that of “manslaughter”, that is, without intention and requested a sentence of 5 years and 10 months in prison.

In turn, the lawyer Gramajo assured that the journalist had “an absolute detachment and contempt for traffic laws and for human life when he abandoned the victims.”

In substantiating the eventual fraud, the lawyer argued: “I do not find nearly possible that a person driving a vehicle of the size of a Volkswagen Passat, after going through two important red traffic lights and at a speed of 132.75 kilometers per hour, does not it occurs to you, it does not cross your mind, it has not been represented that, if an unforeseen event occurs, there is a certain fatality “.

Source: Télam

DD / NS