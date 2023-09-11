An 18-year-old originally from El Salvador reported to the police that she had been abused on the street by a stranger. The alleged perpetrator was stopped and reported to the police pending further examinations. The young woman was rescued by officers and a 118 ambulance on Sunday 10 September at 6.20 am in via Alzaia Naviglio Grande near the Milizie bridge.

The victim said she went out on Saturday evening with her brother. During the night the girl allegedly had an argument with the young man, who then left. At that point she would have been approached by a stranger who would have taken her to a green area near the Naviglio, where she would then have had sexual intercourse against her will (the girl had been drinking).

The officers soon managed to stop the alleged attacker: he is an 18-year-old Egyptian. The investigators, as established by the prosecutor on duty, identified and reported the boy for sexual assault while awaiting the outcome of the tests carried out by the doctors of the Mangiagalli clinic where the young woman was hospitalized. We are also looking for evidence using local cameras.