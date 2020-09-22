Devdutt Padikkal, considered to be the future star of India, made a brilliant debut in the IPL, scoring a half-century. But the young Kerala batsman said that he was quite nervous after getting a place in the playing XI. The 20-year-old Padikkal scored 56 off 42 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) add 163 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).Padikkal said in a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal after the match, “I got quite nervous when I got the news of my debut. But it was natural after playing some balls when he came down to bat. He said that he learned a lot from RCB and India captain Virat Kohli.

He said, ‘We have been practicing for the last one month and I learned a lot from Virat Bhaiya. I keep asking them questions. Even today when I was playing with Finch, he relied on me a lot. Chahal said of his last and 16th over of the innings that he wanted to bowl the offensive ball, while defensive field was planted.

He said, ‘That was the over. I thought it would take runs but also felt that this over could go in favor of the team. I wanted to take wickets while the field was defensive. Talked to Virat Bhaiya about aggressive bowling only.

He said, ‘The first ball was on the leg stump, which was difficult to hit. When Vijay Shankar arrives, AB and Virat say googly. We knew that a new batsman would not be able to detect it if it fell in the right place. Chahal said that he was also very nervous because of playing after a long time due to Corona virus break but the rigorous practice done on the net was quite useful.