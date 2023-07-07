Estadão Contenti

07/07/2023 – 9:15 am

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, celebrated the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies when he arrived at the ministry this Friday morning, 7, He praised the conduct of the process by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and said that he has already received calls from senators saying that their requests were met in the sewing work of the rapporteur, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB).

Haddad also said he believed in the vote on the project that resumes the casting vote in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), to unlock the agenda and release the conclusion of the analysis of the new fiscal framework.

“I was optimistic (with the tax) and preaching an expressive vote, because a lot of negotiation was done. What I felt is that people were genuinely open to dialogue, because they know the importance of tax reform for Brazil. Brazil has one of the bottlenecks in our tax system for development, increased labor productivity, legal security for national and foreign investments. I think we are going to enter a good phase”, said the minister.

“Almost four hundred votes is a lot on a subject as delicate as this one. I can imagine the spiritual effort of each one of us to achieve this goal”, he added.

Haddad said that he called Lira after the vote and highlighted the role of the Alagoan in advancing the proposal, as well as that of Bernard Appy’s team, extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Ministry. “He was a great leader, he played a fundamental role. Everyone is congratulated. Appy and team are to be congratulated. And President Lira’s position, very republican, because he only put it to vote when he saw that he had achieved almost a consensus. Only the extremists who wanted to demarcate (position), but it was not enough to prevent (the vote)”, he said.

The signals that the minister received from the senators were positive. Haddad said he had received calls that would already indicate the way to approve the text in the Senate after the parliamentary recess. He attributed this to the work of rapporteur Aguinaldo Ribeiro, who has already accepted demands from senators and points contained in PEC 110, which was being processed in that House.

Asked about the changes in the text, Haddad mentioned the inclusion of governance criteria for the Federative Council, which will manage the taxes to be shared between states and municipalities. “When you have a centralized collection everything is much more automatic, you don’t have big decisions to be taken by the federative council. It’s more of a regulation”, he pointed out and made a parallel with Fundeb, assessing that the controversy on the subject will not last.

The minister also signaled that he would like the Carf project to be voted on today, but pondered that he does not know if there will be time. For him, it would be important to unlock the agenda to release the analysis of the fiscal framework. Haddad assesses that there is already a consensus on the two texts and it is just a matter of agenda for the vote.

The minister also highlighted the progress of other economic projects, such as the guarantee framework and the insurance law.























