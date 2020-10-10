Feeling of oppression, difficulty in pushing, inability to communicate … With the keyword # StopAccouchementMasqué, women testify to the violence that the obligation to wear a mask represented for them.

Pascalina is 25 years old and last March, in the heart of the first wave of Covid-19, she gave birth, masked, to her first child. A memory that is still very painful. “I have the impression that my childbirth was stolen from me and that something was imposed on me and that I was not listened to”. The young woman sees the scene again, this mask on her face which prevents her from catching her breath when pushing. “I felt oppressed. Suddenly, I lowered my mask. I was clearly in the ditch.”

The obstetrician says ‘it’s okay, we’re going to have a cesarean section’ and says ‘you just had to grow better’.Pascalina, 25, gave birth in March.to franceinfo

“I was like devastated, says Pascalina. So much stress that suddenly I started throwing up. I was only crying in silence of sadness “.

On social networks, stories of women telling of having been traumatized are multiplying with the hashtag # StopAccouchementMasqué. Sonia Bisch, spokesperson for the Stop to Obstetrical and Gynecological Violence collective, has herself received several hundred testimonies. “Currently, we are in an epidemic period, but women who give birth do not have to pay that price. They don’t have to give birth with a mask. Women who continue to cry after giving birth, weeks later. There is a need for more medical ‘well-treatment’. “

To escape the mask, some pregnant women plan to go and give birth abroad. This is the case with Céline, who lives a few kilometers from the German border: “I asked my partner, who speaks German, to call the nearest hospital to us in Germany to find out how things are going there. The maternity secretary laughed and said to him ‘ but you can’t deliver a woman with a mask, that’s not possible ‘”.

The vast majority of French maternity hospitals require the wearing of a mask during childbirth. It is also recommended by the National College of French Gynecologists and Obstetricians. Its elected president, Joëlle Bellaïche Chalard, explains that it is necessary at all costs to prevent the spread of the virus.

Postillating, and we postillate a lot during childbirth, it is a high risk of spreading the virus.Joëlle Belaisch-Allartto franceinfo

“To protect the patient and protect the caregivers, I’m not ashamed to say it. If all the caregivers are sick, how are we going to deliver? asks the gynecologist. So yes, it’s because of the Covid-19 that there is this story [de masque obligatoire], the Covid-19 is violent. “

In its recommendations, the National College of Gynecologists, however, specifies that in the event of the patient’s refusal, the wearing of a mask cannot be imposed. In this case, the medical team must be equipped with protective glasses and FFP2 masks.