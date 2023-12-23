Former first lady spoke out about the death of a 22-year-old after allegedly false information was released

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro stated this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) that it was “countless times a victim of evil” from the “Choquei” entertainment page. The statement was made in a post on Instagram by Full News when commenting on the death of Jéssica Vitória Canedo.

The young woman, aged 22, died on Friday (Dec 22). She was being mentioned on entertainment pages on social media as an alleged affair with comedian Whindersson Nunes. Both deny this information. On her Instagram profile, Jéssica reported receiving hateful messages.

Understand the case

Through her Instagram profile, Jéssica Vitória Canedo denied that the prints of messages that show an alleged romantic involvement between her and the comedian and were shared by entertainment pages, such as “Choquei”, were true. “All this nonsense involving my name and Whindersson is nothing more than a very dull joke”he said.

“Choquei” deleted publications about the case. Below is one of the posts:

Jéssica also reported that she received hateful messages and threats on her profile. “You are talking about my appearance, my social class, cursing my family, threatening me, calling me a gold digger, comparing me to his exes”he said when asking people to stop accessing his profile.

She stated that people were “completely crossing the line” and said that 2023 had been the most “difficult” year of her life and she was grateful to have reached December of this year alive.

Finally, the young woman asked people to stop and think about the “consequences” of what they were doing. “You don’t know the psychological state of those who are receiving the insults and threats”he said.

Jéssica's mother, Inês Oliveira, had also published on the young woman's profile a request that the attacks and “lies” stop being shared. Friends of the young woman suggest that she may have committed suicide on Friday (Dec 22). This information, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

WHAT CHOQUEI SAYS

In a statement, “Choquei” said that there was no “any irregularity in the disclosure of the information provided” about Jéssica and Whindersson's supposed affair. According to the profile, “there is no responsibility to be attributed for the acts carried out, given the action in good faith and regular compliance with the proposed activities”. The statement, signed by lawyer Adélia de Jesus Soares, was published on the page's Instagram profile.

The page said it wanted “emphasize that all publications were made based on data available at the time and in strict compliance with the usual activities arising from the exercise of the right to information”. Without mentioning the young woman's death, they said they regretted “deep” the episode.