Netflix has just released its revenue data for the second quarter of 2024. These were so good that the company itself indicated that it significantly exceeded what they had in their expectations. In fact, they have already reached 277 million active subscribers with their new users this year.

The report indicates that throughout this second quarter of 2024, Netflix increased its number of subscribers by 8.05 million new users. Which shows that audiences are still interested in their productions, despite what they say on social media.

In terms of revenue, they report that they generated 9.56 billion dollars, which is 17% more than what they generated in their previous report. According to their data, they were quite over their emotions for the second quarter, as they expected to generate $9.49 billion. It seems they were pleasantly surprised.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about these Netflix figures is that they come at a time when the company is under heavy criticism. From users being annoyed at not being allowed to share passwords to complaints that their productions are ‘progressive’ and only focused on a specific audience. However, the data does not lie and shows that the streaming giant is doing better than ever. Did you contribute to these figures?

What highly anticipated projects are coming to Netflix?

Of course, the increase in Netflix subscribers is due to the projects it has on its platform. Right now, the first part of the last season of Netflix has just been released. Cobra Kai. The rest will arrive by the end of 2024 and will finally close completely in 2025.

Source: Netflix

Also for the rest of the year we have the final season of The Umbrella Academy which premieres on August 8th. Another highly anticipated final season is that of Stranger Things which is already in production but does not yet have a specific release date.

We also can’t forget that they are already working on the second season of their successful adaptation of One Piece. So there are still plenty of exciting projects on Netflix, not to mention all the ones that are coming out and could become a hit. Are you subscribed yet?

