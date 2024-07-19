Washington.- Former President Donald J. Trump reflected with supporters at a private event held Wednesday near the Republican National Convention on his luck in surviving an assassination attempt.

“This has been our best campaign and then I get shot! How could that happen?” Trump said to chants of “fight, fight, fight” from the audience at the event, as seen in the minute-long video clip that was the first to air on PBS.

“I was lucky and God was on my side.”

“That’s what they call a final call,” he added. “It was incredible, horrible, shocking. In many ways it changes our attitude and the way we see life. Honestly, I think you value God more, I really do because of what happened. It wasn’t pleasant. Something terrible could have happened. But this has been our best campaign.”

A bullet pierced Trump’s ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday after a gunman fired from a nearby rooftop.

One of the former president’s supporters, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two other people were seriously injured.

The Secret Service and local authorities are under intense scrutiny for failing to prevent the shooting.

Some Trump supporters have used the iconography of the assassination attempt for political purposes, distributing items featuring a photo of him immediately after the shooting, raising his fist as he was led from the stand.

Some attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee wore a bandage on their ear in tribute to Trump.