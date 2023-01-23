The young programmer credited with having Unarmed 72-Year-Old Suspect in Mass Shooting During Lunar New Year Celebrations Asian in California told how his “instinctive” fight with the gunman was.

The man, identified by The New York Times as Brandon Tsay, 26, was at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio establishment in Alhambra -western United States- Saturday night watching dancers when he looked up to see the suspect pointing a gun at him.

“My heart sank, I knew I was going to die,” he told the newspaper.

“That moment, it was instinctive. Something happened there. I don’t know what happened to me,” he said. As he related her, he lunged at the man and grabbed the barrel of the gun, starting a fight for his life.

Tsay, whose grandparents founded the dance hall where she was, was unaware that the suspect, identified by police as Huu Can Tran, would have killed 10 people and injured another 10 minutes earlier in another similar room in nearby Monterey Park.

(It may interest you: The shooting suspect in California died, says the Los Angeles police)

“Something came over me.” Hero civilian Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter before he could cause more carnage at the second dance hall, speaks out. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/77Mm9UKpfw —Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 23, 2023

He said that he had never seen a weapon in real life, but that it was clear that the gunman was not there to rob the place but to kill. “By his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people,” Tsay told the Times.

Tsay and her family said the security footage they showed the two fighting for about 90 seconds before he took the gun from the suspect. He immediately pointed it at him and yelled, “Go away, get out of here,” he said.

Thus, the suspect fled. Hours later he was dead, shooting himself inside a white pickup truck in Torrance, several miles to the south, on Sunday afternoon as police were preparing to arrest him.

Van in which the alleged perpetrator of the shooting in California was mobilizing. See also Studying Memory develops, sleep quality improves, learning becomes more efficient - This is how your brain changes if you exercise regularly

By his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people

Five men and five women, all between the ages of 50 and 60, had been killed. by the gunman in Monterey Park on Saturday night.

Police said the reason for the attack, which occurred as Asian communities around the world celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday, remained a mystery.

(You can read: Author of shooting in California that leaves 10 dead is of Asian origin)

They estimate that the gunman had the intention of carrying out a similar massacre in Alhambra and stressed that those who disarmed him saved lives.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said two people disarmed the suspect at Alhambra, but Tsay and his family, who run the ballroom, said video shows he alone wrestled with the killer.

AFP

More news

76-year-old woman shoots her dying husband dead in hospital

Video: emotional reunion of relatives with son who had been lost at sea