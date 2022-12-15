Gerard Pique and Shakira They do not stop being news in the entertainment media because of the separation that they announced more than six months ago.

The former Barcelona soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to be the protagonists of various headlines for their lives after twelve years of relationship.

In fact, these days, the largest number of whites has been taken by Piqué, who would have traveled to the Czech Republic with his new girlfriend, the young Spanish Clara Chía Martí.

Precisely, on that ‘getaway’ to Prague, the program ‘Socialité’, from ‘Telecinco’, reveals a particular moment.

“We caught Piqué spying on Shakira’s social networks”announces the ‘show’ in its related note.

‘Piqué spies on Shakira’s networks’

The former couple managed to close the custody agreement for Milan and Sasha.

In recent weeks it has been said that supposedly Piqué and his girlfriend are in crisis. And although said information has not been confirmed, the video in which, as reported by ‘Socialité’, takes flight, the former defender would check Shakira’s Instagram, in the middle of a plane to Prague.

According to an alleged passenger on the plane they were on, Piqué and Martí “When they got on they went together, but they did not sit together“.

“They travel accompanied by the footballer’s brother and his partner,” the reporter added in the note.

“They travel on a ‘low cost’ airline,” adds the latter.

Precisely, being distanced on the plane, the particular moment would have been generated.



“Piqué was looking at Shakira’s Instagram. It’s funny”recounts the alleged passenger.

“Piqué spies on Shakira’s social networks,” concludes the journalist.

