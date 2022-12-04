Mexico.- After the scandalous breaking off with John VidalNiurka Marcos has become the eye of the show after attacking the actor on more than one occasion.

Recently, the vedette declared that a boss that appeared in one of her eyes was caused by the soap opera heartthrob after making her feel angry, according to her stories on the Instagram platform.

On countless occasions, the singer has confessed that her ex-partner is a man narcissistic and that they shared a very “toxic” romance.

The Cuban actress told her followers on social networks that she is going through a bad time after having appeared a “little dog‘ in the eye, and that there are two possibilities for its appearance.

“In Cuba it’s called fish eye or perrilla. It usually happens, for two reasons, the first because you masturbate a lot, I really do give myself some divine handjobs, and the second because you wanted to break the mother of someone and if too I was left with the desire to break the mother of that asshole *the narcissist,” the dancer confessed about her condition.

About the commitment that the mother of Emilio Osorio shared with the ex Cynthia Klitbothe beautiful actress points out that they separated because Juan is too ‘narcissistic’ a man, in addition to having attitudes that the singer did not seem correct to her.

“What affects a narcissist the most is exposure, and I said: ‘You’re going to hate me to the core’, and that’s what I’m doing,” Niurka said about the reason why he continues to attack Juan Vidal daily.