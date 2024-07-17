After being fired from her job in 2021 after four and a half years of collaborating with the company, Parween Mander She focused on her business to help daughters of immigrants in the United States and, in just three years, achieved annual earnings of more than US$100,000.

In times of crisis, many people manage to use the power of the fall to gain momentum and grow, both spiritually and economically. Mander falls into this group, who She was fired at the age of 27 from a financial technology companybut he did not let himself be defeated by the obstacles that life puts in his way.

With a particular project, outlined in his financial advisory business called The Wealthy Wolfethe young entrepreneur He proposed to offer help to daughters of immigrants who do not have the same opportunities as the rest of the population in the United States and faced difficulties with other financial advisors.

Last year he managed to earn more than US$100,000 a year for the second year in a rowworking with over 100 clients since the beginning. From working on his project, he had generated a modest sum of US$6,300 by the end of 2020, and focusing entirely on his business,working with over 100 clients since the beginning.

The three tips to generate six-figure income

Through an article published by the media CNBCthe entrepreneur explained the three steps she followed to generate six-figure annual income, which are in the following list: