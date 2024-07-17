According to the criteria of
In times of crisis, many people manage to use the power of the fall to gain momentum and grow, both spiritually and economically. Mander falls into this group, who She was fired at the age of 27 from a financial technology companybut he did not let himself be defeated by the obstacles that life puts in his way.
The three tips to generate six-figure income
Through an article published by the media CNBCthe entrepreneur explained the three steps she followed to generate six-figure annual income, which are in the following list:
- Expanding online reach: With the help of a marketing coach and TikTok, she started posting a minimum of two videos a day, which helped her find her niche, reach people’s ears, and select her content correctly.
- Diversifying income streams: Working with up to fifteen clients in her three-month coaching program, the entrepreneur also earns income through digital workshops and her budget template
- Perfecting the service: The entrepreneur focused on one of her programs and eliminated the rest, promoting it constantly throughout the year, which resulted in better results.
