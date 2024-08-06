After working for 13 years in a banking company, He was fired at the age of 65 and in consequence He couldn’t pay the rent on his houseHowever, he managed to take advantage of the situation and turned his reality around: ‘Now old in the world.’

Is about Tony Woodall, who, according to what he told Business Insider, had a solid career in financial services at First Republic Bank, but luck changed for the man and he was left unemployed.

Through the aforementioned medium he reported that even managed to collect US$200,000, but the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank caused a crash, which caused the Federal Reserve to declare the company bankrupt. Faced with this situation, The man made the decision to rent out his house in the Bay Area in Californiastart a corporate training business and become a digital nomad.

“I used my years of professional experience as a speaker, team member, mentor and leader; so I started a corporate training business and coaching of leadership“, he said.

On his Linkedin profile, Woodall revealed that he founded a company called The Leaders Path, with which he is dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs and corporations to recover their leadership power and passion to create the path to a full life in 90 days.

Tony Woodall works and travels the world. Photo:Facebook The Leaders Path Share

The countries the US man visited as a digital nomad after being laid off

Once his business prospered and with the rent from his house, Woodall decided to start traveling and working remotely. This way has been able to spend time in countries such as Portugal, Spain, and Colombia, where the cost of living was affordable and he took the opportunity to learn a little Spanish, as he told Business Insider.

He also said that even during the season when he needed to renew his passport, the trips did not stop, since he also moved around different parts of the United Stateswhere he stayed with his friends and family until he received the official document. Once he had his passport, he went to live for a while in Germany. He currently spends time in the US, but is considering retiring in Spain, Portugal or Colombia.