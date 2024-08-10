Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada declared in the United States that the meeting he attended was with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and with Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, but he claimed that he was kidnapped.

The drug lord offered details of the meeting to which he was summoned by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of ‘El Chapo’ and where, he said, he saw Cuén Ojeda, the federal deputy elected who was murdered on July 25, so that political differences would be resolved.

He added that he arrived with a commander of the Judicial Police of Sinaloa, whom he identified as José Rosario Heras López.

According to Zambada García, he arrived early for the meeting but was ambushed by gunmen and transported on a private plane to the United States.

Cuén Ojeda, he said, was killed that same day after seeing him and not at night in an apparent robbery attempt, as declared by Sinaloa authorities.