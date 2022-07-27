Mexico. In a rain of insults by Juan Vidal towards Cynthia Klitbo, some audios that have been leaked are translated and all because she collects from him what he owes her money.

In the First Hand program they show the audios that circulate on social networks and it is heard that Juan Vidal reacts violently to Cynthia, telling him, for example, that “I was just here to fuck… patience.”

“Look, Cynthia is looking for what to do, when I get paid for Nicandro, you are taking away what I have to eat, me and my daughter, you don’t need that money like I do, You show me the human being that you are”, Vidal expresses to Cynthia.

A few months ago, the actress Cynthia Klitbo made public that she had suffered verbal violence in her relationship with Juan Vidal, whom she sued before the authorities.

In addition, Cynthia commented to several media outlets in an interview that she had had an unpleasant experience during her relationship with actor Juan Vidal.

Cynthia Klitbo had a courtship for several months with Vidal, who asked her to borrow money and, according to what they share in De Primera Mano, she “went out of hand” verbally assaulting her.

Cynthia herself said that Vidal assaulted her in her own home because she allegedly snored a lot and sometimes even he sent her to sleep in another room because he was annoyed by her snoring.

Cynthia denounced Juan Vidal before the Prosecutor’s Office in CDMX and he, after leaving the reality show The House of Celebrities, assures that he will pay everything he owes to Cynthia Klitbo.

We recommend you read:

Gustavo Adolfo Infante comments on his television program First Hand that it would have been Cynthia Klitbo’s daughter who “opened her eyes” and made her see reason about what she was experiencing with Vidal, a rather harmful relationship.