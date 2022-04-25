A guest on Domenica In, Paolo Ruffini, moved, recounted the saddest moments of his life, those linked to the death of his father

Guest in yesterday’s episode of Domenica In, Paolo Ruffini, one of the most beloved actor and comedian in Italy, recounted one of the saddest moments of his life that happened only a few months ago. On February 22, 2022, his beloved dad passed away forever and the presenter wanted to share the last touching moments of his life.

As usual, in the interviews carried out in the living room on Domenica In, there is always room for a lot of moments touching.

Guests let themselves go to open-hearted stories of episodes of their private lives that often move the presenter herself, the studio audience and the millions of viewers who follow the format on TV.

Yesterday, to open the hidden corners of the heartwas Paolo Ruffini.

The Tuscan actor and comedian spoke not only about his career, but also about death of her beloved dadwhich took place only a few months ago.

He passed away on a palindrome date, February 22, 2022 and he was 60 years old.

The last hours of Paolo Ruffini and his dad

The actor also wanted to dedicate a thought to those who, in the last two years, have lost loved ones without even having the opportunity to stay close to him until the end.

I, on the other hand, had this luck. He left at 5, I was in bed with him when it happened. The last one was an extraordinary evening, made up of chatter and apology.

Then Ruffini said that that evening he had put the sound of the sea under the pillow.

I thought that at that moment I was accompanying him, then I realized that it was he who accompanied me towards growth.

L’last word who pronounced his dad was “Malachite,” which is a word of symbolic value, explained the comedian.

In fact, malachite is one of the minerals that is most often mentioned in myths and legends. It was considered the stone of paradise and represented sensuality, beauty, curiosity, aesthetic sense and the musical arts.

Also very moving was the fact that dad waited for see the latest movie of Paul released in theaters three days before his death. A film that, among other things, ends with an interview with him.