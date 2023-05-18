Estadão Contenti

05/17/2023 – 21:57

After being silent for more than 16 hours, the federal deputy impeached by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), reacted to the loss of his mandate by saying he was the victim of political revenge. “Today the corruption system is in celebration”, said the parliamentarian.

The former Lava Jato prosecutor even listed who his enemies would be who are celebrating the loss of his mandate: “Gilmar Mendes is celebrating, Aécio Neves, Eduardo Cunha, Beto Richa are celebrating”. And he added: “I lost my mandate because I fought corruption. Today is a day of celebration for the corrupt and a day of celebration for Lula”.

Gilmar Mendes was not the only minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) who escaped Deltan’s criticism. Alexandre de Moraes, who is also president of the TSE, was mentioned. “They managed to get seven ministers to overcome previous unanimous decisions and opinions that had me impeached. Led by a minister, who already said to Minister Alexandre de Moraes at Lula’s graduation ceremony: ‘mission given, mission accomplished. Led by a minister who, upon meeting Lula once, said: ‘everything is at home’”.

Without informing whether he will appeal the decision of the TSE, Deltan seemed to accept – during the speech of just over 10 minutes long and full of biblical references – that he will no longer be able to exercise the mandate, although at this moment there is still the possibility of appealing to the TSE and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Before the speech, the deputy used his social network to post a video with images of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Gilmar Mendes and the Corregidor of the Superior Electoral Court, Benedito Gonçalves. The video is titled “Lula’s Revenge” and associates the impeachment approved by the TSE with a rematch for the PT.

Deltan said that, despite the impeachment, he will not give up political action. “Every fall hurts. But i wont give up”. He said that the TSE’s decision was a disrespect to the votes he received in the 2022 elections. The former prosecutor of the Republic was the most voted in Paraná.

Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, including his son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), attended Deltan’s speech. They carried signs that said, among other things, that “the left wants revenge” and that “political persecution is not justice”.

He was next to the national president of Podemos, deputy Renata Abreu (SP), parliamentary colleagues and the lawyer, Leandro Rosa. The Court’s decision was unanimous, in a vote that lasted just over a minute: 7 to 0 on the overall score.

The request was made by the Brasil da Esperança federation, which elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and by the National Mobilization Party (PMN).

Deltan spent the night and early morning locked in his office where he met with advisors, supporters and his lawyer to define the next strategy. He only left the Chamber at 3 am.

On a visit to Deltan, the president of Podemos, Deputy Renata Abreu (SP) promised to take the remaining legal measures.

In the crisis cabinet, advisors proposed that the Chamber move a repudiation motion. The strategy gained support in groups of opposition advisors, which gathered signatures throughout the afternoon of this Wednesday, 17.

Employees continue to visit the former Lava Jato prosecutor’s office normally. Until the end of Wednesday afternoon, the secretary general of the Chamber table was not formally communicated by the TSE about the decision. Meanwhile, Deltan supporters and opponents alike flocked to the unit to take pictures in front of the door.

A Estadão Column showed that Lira has already told interlocutors that Deltan will have to leave the office and return equipment to the House in the next few hours as soon as the TSE communication about the decision arrives.

At night, Deltan said that the votes were silenced by “a single stroke of the pen” and that he has a feeling of “indignation with Brazil’s unprecedented ongoing revenge”.

Internally, aides reported that Deltan “felt like crying, but didn’t cry.”























