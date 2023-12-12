A few days after the message with which she reassured everyone, Tathiana Garbin returns to social media to announce a new hospitalization

Unfortunately the tranquility for Tathiana Garbin following the second operation she underwent to treat the tumor she discovered she had last summer, it lasted only a few days. The former tennis player has in fact announced a new hospitalization, due precisely to complications resulting from the operation.

Credit: tathianagarbin – Instagram

Unfortunately it doesn't end there worry for the health conditions of Tathiana Garbin, former Italian tennis champion and current captain of the Italian women's team.

The former world number 22, now 46, discovered he had cancer last summer. A very rare shape and typology which, as said by Tathiana herself “it affects one in a million people“.

She immediately entrusted herself to hospital care Cisanello of Pisa and the professionalism of Professor Lippolis.

TO October she underwent a first intervention, which apparently went as hoped. Following the operation, Garbin published a long and touching post on social media explaining the battle that lay ahead of her. She also announced that she would soon have to undergo a new operation.

Second operation which was carried out at end of November, just the day after the historic victory of Sinner and his teammates in the Davis Cup. Triumph that they dedicated to her as a good omen.

This second operation too It seemed to have gone wellwith Tathiana herself who had reassured everyone, always on social media:

Hi everyone. The surgery went well thanks to the professionalism and competence of Prof. Lippolis and his entire medical team to whom I extend my deepest gratitude. Thank you all for the messages of support and closeness. See you soon!

New hospitalization for Tathiana Garbin

Credit: tathianagarbin – Instagram

In recent days, unfortunately, the former champion has been forced to a new hospitalization.

A few days after the second surgery, some symptoms showed up complicationsfor which Garbin had to return to hospital.

Always announcing it on its web channelsit was Tathiana herself: