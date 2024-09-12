Yesterday, Wednesday 11 September, a serious loss has shaken and shocked Italian television. One of the faces most loved by the public for his genuine sympathy, that of the journalist and presenter, has passed away Luke Sworn. A sudden disappearance that has overwhelmed not only friends and relatives, but also the many colleagues with whom the well-known journalist has collaborated during his long career. Among these, the name certainly stands out: Mara Venier, colleague but also historical friend of the late presenter.

the presenter’s pain for the loss of her friend the presenter

Mara Venier’s reaction to the tragic news of Luca Giurato’s passing

Interviewed by Adnkronos, Mara Venier recounted the terrible moments she experienced after learning the news of the sudden death of her dear, long-time friend:

“My first instinct was to call him on his cell phone right away: I hoped he would answer, but instead Daniela, his wife, answered and said ‘yes, it’s true’”.

sudden death luca giurato

The presenter, deeply moved, then added:

“I should say so many things about Luca, but the first is that I owe him my hosting of Domenica In. He was the one who saw me on a Rispoli program and said ‘I want that girl with the beautiful legs’”.

Venier credits Giurato with having recommended her to the Rai executives to entrust her with the hosting of the program Sunday In:

“We met at a dinner, where he was with Daniela and I was with Renzo Arbore, and it was he who recommended me to the Rai executives who then called me”.

long time friends

That was the beginning of a long and sincere friendship between the two conductors, rich in “lots of laughter, but also lots of deep moments where we talked about our lives”. A friendship that lasted until the end: “I had heard from him a few months ago, I had invited him to Domenica In but he had told me he didn’t want to anymore”.

Finally, Mara Venier told of the incredible emotion she felt when Giurato’s wife, Daniela Vergarashe confided in her through tears what her husband he loved her.