The story of the Carabiniera who first found the body of Giulia Tramontano: they immediately had doubts about her boyfriend

There are still many aspects to be clarified for the crime of Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello. The latter is now under arrest and the situation, from the autopsy, could also get complicated.

Daniel Nuzzo the Carabiniera who was the first to find the woman’s body, in a brief interview with the newspaper The Republicexplained how the events unfolded and also the heartbreak for the discovery of the body. The agent said:

Right from the start, the commander of the Senago station and I had doubts. The suspect in the complaint said that Giulia had taken away the money, the passport, personal effects. It could also be true, after an argument of that tenor. In my heart I was hoping for it. But I’ve been doing this job for 19 years. We all found it strange. Like the accuracy of what she had taken away, 500, ATM and credit cards. And that after so few hours he had come to file a complaint. The following morning we heard from the other companion, she was very sincere.

Then we realized there was something off about that clean expression. We knew that when she put the fake DNA test in front of us. Then the stories she put before us about this night were crucial, such as the omission that he went to her.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano: the discovery of the body

The Carabiniera herself, together with her colleagues, carried out all the investigations of the case. They hoped to be able to find her safe and sound, but right away from her story they had gods doubts on Alessandro Impagnetiello. In fact, on the discovery of the body, the agent said:

Until the end I hoped it wasn’t true. I couldn’t believe it happened like this. When I saw her it was like a surrender. I shared the heartbreaking news with the family. Knowing them, the identification grows even more.