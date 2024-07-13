Home page politics

Donald Trump said he was wounded in the ear by a bullet during the attack. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Presidential candidate Donald Trump becomes the target of an attack. Shortly afterwards, he speaks out himself.

Washington/Butler – Former US President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear during an attack at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania. “I was hit by a bullet that went through the upper part of my right ear,” wrote Republican presidential candidate Trump on the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded.

“I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a hissing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet pierce the skin.” Trump continued: “It was bleeding profusely and that’s when I realized what was going on.”

Video footage of the event in the town of Butler captured loud bangs. Trump then grabbed his ear and ducked away. Security personnel ran onto the stage and shielded him. He then left the stage standing upright and supported by Secret Service agents, raising his fist in the air. It looked as if Trump had blood on his ear. The Republican had only just begun his speech in Butler when the incident occurred.

One spectator was killed at the event. Another person was seriously injured, said Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger in Pennsylvania. He did not provide any further details about the victims.

Goldinger could not say how many people were present at the event. However, he spoke of “chaos”. It was difficult to get people to safety. The suspected shooter was also killed.

Trump expressed his condolences to the families of the killed and injured event participants. “It is unbelievable that such an act can happen in our country,” he lamented. Nothing is yet known about the shooter who was killed. The Republican concluded his post with the words: “God bless America.” dpa