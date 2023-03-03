Not every day is a birthday, right? However, there are those who celebrate their birthdays in too extreme ways, to the point of endangering their health, like a man who has gone viral after eat 36 hamburgers on the day of his birth.

On virtual platforms it is normal for different types of celebrations for special occasions to become popular, especially themed birthday parties. However, in recent hours, the story of a young man who made the decision to eat almost 40 hamburgers to celebrate one more lap around the Sun has attracted attention on the internet.

It was through the YouTube platform where a content creator identified as Craig Harker He uploaded a video in which he explained how he decided to taste a total of 36 hamburgers on his 36th birthday.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, Harker went to an establishment of Burger King to be able to buy a total of 36 hamburgers in the renowned fast food business.

But far from giving away the food, as other content creators have done, the man from the United Kingdom put his hands and mouth to work to devour the 36 hamburgers, a number chosen for the number of years he turned 2023.

“I think it’s the biggest burger ever ordered at Burger King, a fitting birthday present,” Craig told the means “SWNS”.

Likewise, the influencer, who usually does extreme culinary challenges, announced that the taste had cost him 65 dollars, that is, something like thousand 177 Mexican pesosat the exchange rate of this Thursday.

“I’m not a normal person, I love meat, I’m an absolute carnivore and you all know how I love fast food,” Harker said in the video that shows him eating his 36 burgers.

Once he arrives at Burger King and his order is taken, the youtuber receives a huge bag that contains meat and bread inside. However, after starting to eat the mountain of meat, his stomach only managed to digest 12.

“When they handed out the burger, it was almost like handing over the Olympics baton in the relay. I had to be careful when eating, especially because it was very heavy,” he told SWNS after explaining that if he had continued, he was surely going to vomit.

We recommend you read:

After failing in the attempt, Harker took what was left to his home, where he shared the food with his family and also with his pet, while mentioning that his order can be considered the world’s largest hamburger.