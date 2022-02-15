Spain.- a teenager 15-year-old was arrested in Spain on suspicion of having shot dead his parents and his 10-year-old brother after his mother punished him with the video game console after a dispute over poor grades at school, police said Saturday.

The murderers occurred on Tuesday 8 at night in a rural area at outskirts of Elche, about 20 kilometers from the port city of Alicante, in the southeast of the country. And he was not discovered until Friday by a relative who came to check on him, a police spokesman said.

“The mother’s sister came to the house because she had no news of the family and it was then that her nephew told her that he had killed his father, his mother and his brother”, a police spokesman explained to AFP.

The police found the three dead bodies inside the house and arrested the teenager“a minor under 15 years of age” who had been alone in the house for three days with the corpses.

He told them that he had “argued with his mother about his school grades” and that he had used the her father’s hunting gun to kill her her, then her 10-year-old brother, and later her father.

The family was from the area but was not known to police, the spokesman said.

He shot them one by one

Santiago told the police that his mother, Encarnación, 52, told him he was “a bum, that he was fine.” “I was going to remove the console (PlayStation). I went up to my room, got to thinking and grabbed the shotgun.”

Santiago went to look for the weapon in a shed that is next to the house, located in Alicante-, returned to the house and approached the mother.

The account given to the Police is as cold as it is precise: “I shot my mother twice when she was in the kitchen. One shot in the back of her and then I finished her off.”

The detonations alerted his brother, Gonzalo, 10 years old, who ran away. “My brother tried to run away, but I went after him and caught him first.” He shot him dead.

So, Santiago decided to wait “four or five hours” for his father, Jaime, 50 years oldwho was working in the field. “I waited four or five hours for my father and shot him when he arrived.”

Sources close to the investigation have specified that the man managed to say to his son: “But what are you doing?” Santi finished him off with a shot to the head.

He spent three days with the corpses

After the crime, the young man moved the corpses of his family to a shed and spent three days living with them. Until last Friday, when her aunt showed up at home because she didn’t know anything about her relatives. When she asked him about them, the boy answered directly that she had killed them.

The aunt called the Municipal Police. Santiago was arrested and transferred to the police station. At the first interrogation he confessed. He spent the night in a dungeon for minors. On Sunday he was brought to justice. The judge has sent him to a juvenile center, where a closed regime has been decreed. He can’t get out of the center.

The law prevents the adolescent. He can be charged because he is over 14 years old, but go to prison, because he is under 18. Depending on the sentence, the juvenile center in which he has been confined may go to jail when he reaches the majority of age.