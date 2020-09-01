It is one of the flagship exhibitions of the Visa pour l’Image International Photojournalism Festival. The Franco-American Peter Turnley presents, in Perpignan, a series of portraits of men and women confronted with the new coronavirus.

For over 30 years, Visa for the image looks back on the main events, often dramatic, which marked the year. For its 32nd edition, the festival could not therefore ignore the pandemic. The exhibition The human face of Covid-19 returns to the period of confinement in New York, with photos of the photojournalist Peter Turnley.

Peter Turnley has always divided his life between France and the United States. Last March, he was in New York. “On the first day of deconfinement, I did what was most natural for me: I went out for a walk with my camera. What I saw amazed and upset me”, remembers Peter Turnley. The photoreporter then decides to provide visual testimony to what he considers a conflict. “I was facing my first world war, a war against an invisible enemy whose front line we did not know”. And yet, after a 40-year career covering the biggest conflicts in this world, Peter Turnley is a regular in combat. But this one leaves him perplexed. “Everyone needed to talk. Everyone had a story”.

Peter Turnley therefore leaves, almost every day, with his camera to meet the victims and heroes of Covid-19. He especially crosses paths with this nurse, Erika. Originally from North Carolina, she came especially to New York, one of the cities in the United States at the time most affected by the pandemic, to take care of patients with Covid-19. He photographs her hand on her chest as she listens with great emotion to a man singing America the beautiful. His gaze says a lot about the suffering endured by this woman. “Words are not enough and that is the power of the image”, says Peter Turnley about this shot. “We leave what we see to tell what we feel”, he concludes.

Erika, itinerant nurse at Leonix Hill Hospital in New York (Peter Turnley)

Peter Turnley was born on June 22, 1955 in the United States (Indiana). It’s work

Henri Cartier-Bresson who, at 16, made him want to do photography. After brilliant studies in the United States and France, in the early 1980s he became Robert Doisneau’s assistant. Thanks to this meeting, he began to work for the Rapho agency which offered him his first commissions as a professional photographer. Over the past thirty years, Peter Turnley has covered most of the world’s conflicts and events (Gulf War in 1991, fall of the Berlin Wall, earthquake in Haiti in 2011 …) for the biggest magazines (Newsweek, Paris Match, LIFE, National Geographic …).

The exhibition “The human face of Covid-19 in New York” is to be discovered at the Couvent des Minimes in Perpignan until September 27.