There are new ones statements by the 17-year-old from Paderno Dugnano who confessed to having massacred his family on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The victims of a furious night of stabbings in that house were his father, mother and 12-year-old brother.

From that night that, for many, is still highly incomprehensible, new details emerge from the mind of the murderer, the boy who admitted everything at first sight. interrogation. In recent days there has been talk of “oppression”, of “suffering”, but the boy seems to have acted lucidly, in an almost organized way even though he committed a series of actions far from those of a meticulous killer. The mind behind the Paderno Dugnano massacre seems to have been guided by an anger that came out in a horrible way.

I had a deep malaise inside me, an internal torment, but I never imagined I would end up committing murder. I don’t know what happened to me that night, but unfortunately it happened.

This is what the boy said to those who met him at the reception centre. juvenile prison Beccaria. Among the visitors is his lawyer, Amedeo Rizza. “He is very upset, he is starting to realize the gravity of what he did, even if he still can’t understand the reason,” the lawyer said.

Following the meeting with the young man, the lawyer stressed how the 17-year-old is gradually acquiring awareness of what he committed. There would be no real explanation, not even for him, for what happened in that little house in Paderno Dugnano. “He was experiencing deep discomfort, internal suffering, but he would never have thought that this could lead him to kill,” the lawyer explained.

At this point, we will also need some psychological assessments and psychiatric to understand what may have triggered the boy’s mind. The prosecutor for minors of Milan, Sabrina Ditaranto, together with the pm Elisa Salatino, will forward the request for validation of the arrest and precautionary custody, with the charge of triple homicide with multiple aggravating factors and with premeditation.

The 17-year-old will have to reconstruct what happened, explain various aspects and try to find a explanation to the Paderno Dugnano massacre, if it ever exists. The appointment of a legal guardian for the boy, now a minor without parents, has not yet taken place and autopsies have not yet been scheduled.

The boy reportedly expressed a desire to meet the grandparents. The lawyer says: “He knows he can’t go back and he’s deeply sorry. Now we have to figure out why he did it, if there is an explanation.”