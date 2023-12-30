Beth is a mother in difficulty, who wanted to tell on social media what happened to her in a supermarket: the video went viral

A beautiful story that has gone viral on the web, through the well-known platform TikTok. The protagonist is a mother called Bethwho lives in Manchester, England.

She actually shared the video on TikTok, telling what happened to her during these festive days. She was so moved, that she is burst into tears several times during the movie.

I can never thank that woman enough. I was at the supermarket and had just finished shopping when I went to the checkout. The cashier, after having done the bill, showed me the total. They were 41.65 pounds (about 47 euros). I thought I had the necessary money with me, but I didn't have enough money in my wallet. I was embarrassed and all the people in line behind me started glaring at me. I started thinking about what I could remove, but it was difficult since I have small children.

Suddenly, as Beth was embarrassed and trying to choose what to give up, it is a lady intervened who paid all the expenses.

She told me to wait outside for her. I thought she wanted to scold me and point out that I was a bad mother who didn't even have the money to buy groceries for her children. When she arrived, she came over and hugged me, reassuring me. She told me that everyone goes through trouble and that my children were proud of me. I burst into tears.

That lady made an altruistic and touching gesture towards a mother in difficulty and Beth doesn't know how to thank her. She wanted to tell everything on the web, because the world needs to know that they still exist people with big hearts. This mother's video went viral and, through social media, spread throughout the world.