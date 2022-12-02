PT claims that the nominee for the position will have autonomy, but that as president he will have “insertion in decisions”

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (2.Dec.2022) that he will influence the political and economic decisions of his government. He responded to a question from journalists about the profile of the nominees for the Ministry of Economy, which should be divided into Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Planning.

“My Minister of Economy will have this face of the success of my 1st term. Obviously, the ministry has autonomy, it has a lot of things, but I was the one who won the elections. I obviously want to be involved in the political and economic decisions of this country🇧🇷 declared.

Lula gave an interview to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government. He returns to São Paulo this Friday afternoon (2.Dec.2022) and should return to Brasília on Sunday (4.Dec).

“Obviously, I don’t understand economics that much. What I learned was in the trade union world, in the Presidency, I know what is good and bad, what is good for the people and the market. And I know people have to know that I won the elections to govern for the humblest people in this country🇧🇷 said🇧🇷

The petista also spoke about the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling. He said he hoped that Congress had “sensitivity” to approve the measure as the text was presented in the Senate.

🇧🇷I hope that the National Congress, the Chamber and the Senate simply have sensitivity and can vote the way we want. If you need to reach an agreement, we also know how to negotiate”said.