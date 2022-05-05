Anna Maria Orozco was the main character of “Ugly Betty”. Even so, loyal fans also fondly remember various secondary roles. Within them, and despite the fact that she did not have an ending in the telenovela, Marcela Valencia won the hearts of the public, for which the actress behind her, Natalia Ramirezhas decided to launch his YouTube channel.

Natalia Ramírez and Lorna Paz left before the end of Betty, la fea. Photo: composition/RCN

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, the ugly”: what happened to Lorna Cepeda, the popular Patricia Fernández of the novel?

In that sense, in the same way as Jorge Enrique Abello (Don Armando), the popular ‘Mark‘ revived one of his first scenes that he recorded for the queen series of Netflix in Latin America. However, far from what one might think at first, the shooting of that sequence was a torment, which he now recalls with humor.

In this way, the TV star took us back to when Armando tries to convince his girlfriend that she is the only one in his life, and takes her running to a high point on the stage to announce his wedding plans with the executive.

“ That’s the worst thing that could have happened in my life . I had a super short dress. (…) Everyone saw me all. I was dying, but I was dying and saying: ‘My God, please, let this scene end quickly’, because it was already very late, very late at night, ”he commented.

The actress took this experience as a fun anecdote, and stressed that each one they recorded for fiction hides a beautiful story: “All the scenes are wonderful and behind each scene there is a spectacular story,” she said before saying goodbye to her followers.